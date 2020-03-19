What Foods Were So Undesirable That They Found Themselves Alone on Empty Shelves?

There have been rushes on grocery stores for the past week, with people clearing out the supply of everything from frozen pizzas to mac and cheese.

But there are some things that are SO undesirable that they managed to stay on the shelves while people bought up everything around them.

A website compiled a bunch of people’s social media pictures to put together a list of the foods that no one wanted, even now. Those include . . .

Frozen pizzas with pineapple . . . or with cauliflower and broccoli crusts. Cans of Manhattan Clam Chowder Soup in a New England grocery store. Hot Tamales-flavored Peeps. Baby Shark cereal. Aquafina water. Gluten-free battered halibut. Unsalted potato chips. And, of course, Corona beer.

