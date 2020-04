Which States Have Been Drinking the Most While We’re in Quarantine?

It seems like right now is kind of a perfect storm of reasons to get DRUNK at home: Lots of stress, nowhere to go, nothing to do, no driving, bars are closed, everyone else is doing it.

A new study analyzed people’s tweets to figure out which states have been DRINKING the most during this period of staying at home. And here are the top 10 . . .

Texas. California. New Mexico. Hawaii. Arizona. Nevada. Louisiana. Mississippi. Idaho. Georgia.

(BroBible)